Woman shot in leg while driving in Pasquotank County neighborhood

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – A woman was shot and injured as she was driving in a neighborhood in Pasquotank County on Monday.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of the incident at 5:30 p.m.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered that the victim, Sana Mohammad Awadallah, was driving a 2007 Audi Q7 on Body Road near the intersection of Princess Anne Circle in the Queenswood subdivision when she heard gunshots.

Awadallah was hit in the left leg.

She believes that the vehicle that passed her as she was getting ready to turn into the neighborhood is where the gunshots came from. That vehicle is described as a two or four-door vehicle that was a shade of blue.

Awadallah was treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and released.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.