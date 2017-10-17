Virginia Beach named a top city for trick-or-treating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Neighborhood social network Nextdoor has ranked Virginia Beach #8 on its list of ‘Top Cities for Treats’ list.

Each year, Nextdoor launches a ‘Treat Map’ that gives users a guide to the best streets in their neighborhood for treats on Halloween night!

Users can mark their own homes with a candy corn icon to let other people know they’re giving out candy, and people can even plot haunted houses on the map, where trick-or-treaters can stop by for a scare!

The list of ‘Top Cities for Treats’ is based on the number of users who indicated on the map that they’d be giving out candy.

Check out the map and tell us if you find any good treats in your neighborhood!