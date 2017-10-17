Three new businesses opening in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant’s Square

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Three new businesses are joining the mix at Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant’s Square!

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, Williamsburg Winery, and Modvintique Interiors have all signed on as new neighbors in the area, further enhancing the 18th century-style neighborhood’s vibrant mix of shopping, dining and special events.

Mellow Mushroom will open in mid-2018 in the Henry Street Shops. While Mellow Mushroom is a nationwide chain, each restaurant is locally owned and operated. The Merchant’s Square location will feature a 3,800-square foot restaurant and 1,000 square feet of patio area.

The Williamsburg Winery opened their new 1,300-square foot tasting room and wine bar this month at 427 W. Duke of Gloucester Street between longtime merchants R. Bryant, Ltd. men’s shop and The Precious Gem. The location features outdoor seating, tasting flights, wine by the glass, and small plates with local cheeses and charcuterie.

Modvintique Interiors will open their store at 110 S. Henry Street. The store is owned by interior decorator and designer Debbie McCarter and brings a broad perspective of styles to create unique and sophisticated interior spaces for customers.

“We’re thrilled to add Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, The Williamsburg Winery, and Modvintique Interiors to an already popular lineup of shopping and dining options in Merchants Square,” said Jeffrey Duncan, Colonial Williamsburg vice president of real estate. “Along with exciting new retailers like Blink, French Twist and The Shoe Attic, and with crowds exceeding 25,000 at this past weekend’s An Occasion for the Arts, Merchants Square remains a top regional destination for shopping, dining and cultural events.”