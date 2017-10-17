STIHL Inc. to expand, invest over $20 million in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – STIHL Inc. will be expand and invest $25 million in Virginia Beach, Gov. McAuliffe announced Tuesday.

Right now STIHL has over one million square feet of industrial space in the Lynnhaven corridor. It opened in 1947.

Construction of the state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot administration facility is part of the company’s commitment to growing U.S. operations in Virginia Beach, a Virginia Beach press release said.

The new building will combine the Finance & Controlling, Sales & Marketing, Legal and Customer & Technical Service teams under one roof, as well as add a new museum and brand experience center.

This expansion from the existing 21,000-square-foot administration building will allow STIHL Inc. to continue its anticipated growth at its Virginia Beach facility.

In addition, STIHL Inc. will relocate and improve its outdoor demonstration area, allowing dealer groups, employees and visitors to experience STIHL Inc. equipment and receive hands-on training in appropriate use of outdoor power equipment, the release said.

“STIHL Inc. has been an important corporate partner to Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth for over 40 years, and it is a powerful testament to our talent pipeline and competitive business climate for this global company to again reinvest in Virginia,” Governor McAuliffe said.

Over the last 20 years, Virginia Beach has awarded STIHL Inc. $1.41million in grants, which has leveraged $167,680,000 million in new capital investment.

The city said STIHL Inc.’s economic impact includes: