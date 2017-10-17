Samaritan House calls on businesses to take stand against domestic violence
NORFOLK, Va. – October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Samaritan House is calling on local businesses in Hampton Roads to take a stand.
The organization is using the campaign #PAINT757PURPLE to spread the message. It’s an important one as 41% of homicides in Virginia are the result of intimate partner violence, according to the Samaritan House.
Some potential ideas to get involved include:
-Businesses can invite customers to make a donation and post a purple donation card around the business.
-Businesses can offer a purple item, like a cocktail, food, etc.
-Crowdfunding.