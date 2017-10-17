× Samaritan House calls on businesses to take stand against domestic violence

NORFOLK, Va. – October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Samaritan House is calling on local businesses in Hampton Roads to take a stand.

The organization is using the campaign #PAINT757PURPLE to spread the message. It’s an important one as 41% of homicides in Virginia are the result of intimate partner violence, according to the Samaritan House.

Some potential ideas to get involved include:

-Businesses can invite customers to make a donation and post a purple donation card around the business.

-Businesses can offer a purple item, like a cocktail, food, etc.

-Crowdfunding.

