Reports: Redskins to sign kicker Nick Rose with Dustin Hopkins injured

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Nick Rose has never attempted a field goal or extra point in an NFL regular season game. That's expected to change Monday night when he makes his debut for the Redskins in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.

According to JP Finlay on NBC Sports Washington, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins is bound for injured reserve with a hip injury.

#Redskins K Dustin Hopkins out for the remainder of the season, per source — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 17, 2017

In a corresponding move, NFL Media reports Nick Rose will be signed as Hopkins' replacement.

#Redskins are signing K Nick Rose, who has spent time in the preseason with the Falcons and Niners, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Big leg. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2017

Rose is a viral sensation - both for his hair in his University of Texas head shot in 2014 and for his backflip field goal the following year.