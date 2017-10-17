Repair work starts Tuesday at intersection of Indian River Road and Ferrell Parkway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Repair work at the intersection of Indian River Road and Ferrell Parkway starts Tuesday and is expected to continue through October 30.

Virginia Beach Public Works crews will be adjusting the median curb line next to the left merge lane on Ferrell Parkway in order to better accommodate the turning of larger vehicles.

The northbound turn lane on Indian River Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Detours will be in place during the time the lane is closed.

The project is likely to produce traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise. Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of lane closures and a detour route. Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.