Police investigating two Monday night shootings in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Monday night in Norfolk.

Police dispatchers received a call around 8:35 p.m. for a person who had been shot in the 800 block of St. Paul’s Boulevard. Police arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by paramedics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of Lexington Street. Officers arrived to find one adult man and one adult woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by paramedics. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.