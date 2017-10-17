× Northam maintains lead in latest Virginia governor poll, but race grows tighter with Gillespie

NORFOLK, Va. – With three weeks to go until election day, the race for governor is tightening, according to a new poll.

The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center gives Democrat Ralph Northam a four percent lead over Republican Ed Gillespie, which for the first time is within the poll’s margin of error. Northam stands at 48% to Gillespie’s 44% with 5% of voters undecided. Libertarian Cliff Hyra has 3% in the poll.

“With even a weak third-party candidate on the ballot, the winner may not cross the 50% mark,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. “But there’s plenty of room and time left for Northam to close the deal or for Gillespie to close the gap.”

Both Gillespie and Northam have high profile supporters making visits on their behalf this week. Former President George W. Bush made stops at Gillespie fundraisers on Monday. Former President Barack Obama will attend a rally with Northam on Thursday.