Norfolk to host senior speed dating-style event

NORFOLK, Va. – A special event is hoping to help seniors feel less isolated and make new connections.

On October 18, there will be a speed dating style event from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center, located at 7300 Newport Avenue.

Participants will spend a few minutes one-on-one with the senior in front of them, then onto the next.

People of all ages are encouraged to attend, even children.

The event is part of Mentally Healthy Norfolk Month, which aims to lower the stigma around mental health and encourage people to get the help they need to live a healthy lifestyle.