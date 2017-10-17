Newport News Police looking for third suspect after cars hit by gunfire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are still looking for a third suspect after vehicles were struck by gunfire in the Newmarket area of Newport News.

On October 17 at 2:14 p.m., police received a call of gunshots heard near Mercury Blvd. and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say a car in the KFC parking lot and two cars in the Roses parking lot were hit by gunfire.

Police saw a silver vehicle involved in the incident with two men and one woman inside.

The vehicle stopped at South Avenue and Macon Avenue and all three suspects ran from the car.

Police ran after the suspects and officers apprehended the 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The third suspect was not located.

According to police, two guns were inside the vehicle and one gun was found in the ditch line of South Avenue.

Police are still investigating the incident.