Michael Kors to open at Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets is adding a Michael Kors store to its retail lineup.

The store is set to open on October 20 and will be located between Under Armour and Carter’s.

Shoppers can save up to 65 percent off on Michael Kors luxury accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear and a full line of fragrance products.

“We always strive to bring an enhanced experience to our guests who want to shop and save in style,” said Chris Wayman, general manager of Norfolk Premium Outlets. “We know our shoppers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Michael Kors, so we are very excited they’re opening with us.”

The store is opening ahead of the outlets’ holiday celebration taking place on Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11.