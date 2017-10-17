Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing Oceanfront Travelodge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man found guilty of robbing a Travelodge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Thanksgiving in 2016 was sentenced Monday to serve 14 years in prison.

Court documents say Michael Antonio Johnson, 29, entered the Travelodge on November 24, 2016 and asked about room pricing before leaving. About 20 minutes later, Johnson and another man entered the hotel with bandanas covering their faces and at least one of them was carrying a gun.

They approached the hotel clerk and demanded money. After receiving the cash, they ran to a van in the parking lot.

After surveillance video of the incident was released, a citizen identified Johnson and he was arrested on November 26.

Johnson confessed to the robbery and told police who was with him during the robbery, but due to insufficient evidence, prosecutors did not proceed with charges against him.

After a trial on June 21, Johnson was found guilty of Robbery, Use of a Firearm, Wearing of a Mark or Hood to Conceal Identity, and Conspiracy. He was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison with 16 suspended, leaving 14 years to serve.

Johnson has prior convictions for Receiving Stolen Goods <$200, Grand Larceny (4 counts), Conspiracy (2 counts), Destruction of Property, Burglary (3 counts), numerous Probation Violations, Drunk in Public, and Public Intoxication (2 counts).

