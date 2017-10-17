Man found dead at Hampton convenience store
HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Happy Shopper convenience store.
The incident happened at 11:37 Sunday night in the 1200 block of North King Street.
As they were heading to that scene, authorities received a call about another man shot at a 7-11, also in the 1200 block of North King Street.
That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man found at the Happy Shopper was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating both incidents.
If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.045371 -76.347427