Man found dead at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Happy Shopper convenience store.

The incident happened at 11:37 Sunday night in the 1200 block of North King Street.

As they were heading to that scene, authorities received a call about another man shot at a 7-11, also in the 1200 block of North King Street.

That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man found at the Happy Shopper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.