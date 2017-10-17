× First Warning Forecast: Chilly Start But Gradually Warming

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We only made it into the 50s and 60s today with lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Overnight we will drop in the 40s with a clear sky. Wind will continue to come from the north 10-15 mph possibly gusting 25 mph.

We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a clear sky and wind will continue to come from the north 10-15 mph for the morning. By the afternoon we will warm a bit more to highs in the mid to high 60s with still a slim to no chance of rain.

After Wednesday we will start to see a gradual warm up for the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will build back into the high 70s by Saturday and Sunday still staying mostly dry.

The next best chance of rain would be next week but still only about 20%.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Chilly. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

We are watching a sharp surface trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, with an associated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from Puerto Rico to near Bermuda. Although tropical cyclone development is becoming less likely due to strong upper-level winds, this disturbance is forecast to merge with a cold front over the western Atlantic by tonight, and a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop along the front and move toward the north Atlantic during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)