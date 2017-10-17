Downtown Norfolk Wells Fargo Center to light up purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness

NORFOLK, Va. – The Wells Fargo Center on Monticello Avenue will illuminate purple on Thursday, October 19 for domestic violence awareness.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is sponsored by the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Participants wear purple during the month as a representation of the fight to end domestic violence.

It’s not the first time the Wells Fargo Center has changed its color for a cause. It has illuminated blue for Autism Awareness, pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness and white for Lung Cancer Awareness.