CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 10/20 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“To Josh, With Love” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

REBECCA ENLISTS A NEW ALLY IN HER QUEST FOR REVENGE — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), unsatisfied with Paula’s (Donna Lynne Champlin) ideas to build a case against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), turns to Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) for help crafting a truly evil plan. Meanwhile, Josh finds becoming a priest is harder than he thought. Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#302). Original airdate 10/20/2017.