Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott granted temporary restraining order, eligible to play vs. Redskins

NEW YORK – A federal judge in New York has granted Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott a temporary restraining order, making him eligible to play despite his six game suspension for domestic violence being reinstated October 12th.

NY JUDGE GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER – IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST OCTOBER 30TH , EZEKIEL ELLIOTT PLAYS NEXT TWO SUNDAYS — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

The ruling means Elliott’s suspension is delayed. He will next appear in front of a judge Monday October 30th. Elliott and the Cowboys visit the Redskins Sunday October 29th.

Next step for Ezekiel Elliott: NFL will have to appear on OCTOBER 30 before Judge Katherine Polk to decide to determine future. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 17, 2017

Looks like Zeke can play for now pic.twitter.com/TAniymAMoM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 17, 2017

Should the judge rule against Elliott October 30th, Zeke would likely miss the Cowboys home game vs. Washington Thursday November 30th.