Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott granted temporary restraining order, eligible to play vs. Redskins

NEW YORK – A federal judge in New York has granted Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott a temporary restraining order, making him eligible to play despite his six game suspension for domestic violence being reinstated October 12th.
The ruling means Elliott’s suspension is delayed. He will next appear in front of a judge Monday October 30th. Elliott and the Cowboys visit the Redskins Sunday October 29th.
Should the judge rule against Elliott October 30th, Zeke would likely miss the Cowboys home game vs. Washington Thursday November 30th.