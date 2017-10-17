Chesapeake actress to portray Tina Turner in new musical

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake actress Adrienne Warren will portray Tina Turning in the world premiere of the new musical TINA.

The casting decision was announced Tuesday at a launch event in London.

“From the moment I met her at our last workshop I saw her exceptional talent,” Turner said. “Playing this role will require immense physical and emotional commitment, and bravery too. We are thrilled to have found Adrienne, and I very much look forward to spending more time together and developing a special friendship I know will grow even stronger as we prepare the production for the Aldwych Theatre. We can’t wait to welcome her to the show.”

Warren was nominated for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical’ for her performance in Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

She attended Western Branch High School in Chesapeake and was also a part of the Hurrah Players.

“Growing up watching Tina, I knew how to shake my hips before I could tie my shoes! I am so grateful to our creative team and producers for entrusting me with this responsibility. I say responsibility, because I am a Tina Turner fan first,” Warren said. “I am elated, honored and humbled. Meeting and working with Tina is and will always be one of the great moments of my life. Can’t wait to see you in London!”