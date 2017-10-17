After pizza delivery driver robbed, News 3 asks other pizzerias what they do to keep drivers safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Around 7:45 Monday night, police said a 24-year-old pizza delivery driver was robbed during an attempted delivery. It happened by 30th Street and Orcutt Avenue. The driver told officers five men started to cross the street, so the driver slowed to let them pass. That's when one man came up to the driver-side window, one approached the passenger-side window and the other three men stood in front of his car. The man at the driver's side window threatened the driver with a gun and demanded cash while another man took the food.

News 3 wanted to see what local pizzerias can do to keep drivers safe during deliveries while also making sure customers get to enjoy a delicious slice. Dino's Pizza has been in business for 45 years and said there are a couple of steps they take.

"We call back the number, we make sure it's legit. About 75% of our deliveries are credit card, so if it goes through it's legit also," said Kevin Zagursky.

They also don't have delivery signs on the tops of their cars, which they feel can make delivery drivers easy targets.

"You can be in an out of a neighborhood before they know you're there. They can think you're anybody. Pull up, jump out and be back at your car real quick," said Zagursky.

Next, their drivers only carry small amounts of cash.

"You take a delivery, you bring it back and get rid of the cash. Some keep a bank for the whole evening, not us," said Zagursky.

Finally, they tell their drivers if something feels off, so is the delivery.

"If it looks wrong, feels wrong, don't go. Come back. It's just a pizza. That's all it is. We can make another one for someone else," said Zagursky.

Dino's Pizza makes about 60 deliveries a night and said since they have started doing deliveries, they haven't had any issues.