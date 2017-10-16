Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – A woman was killed early Monday in a vehicle crash in Gloucester County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Glenn Road (Route 198), west of Turks Ferry Road.

Police say the woman was driving a 2007 Honda Civic eastbound on Glenn Road when she ran off the road, struck a ditch and hit a tree.

Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle caught on fire and rapidly became fully engulfed.

The woman died at the scene. She has not yet been identified, police say.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.