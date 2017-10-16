We talk to jazz artist Brian Culbertson about his show this week in Hampton on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va -Jazz sensation Brian Culbertson is appearing in concert on October 20th to help kick off twin celebrations – Hampton University’s 150th anniversary of its founding as Hampton Institute in 1868, and a celebration of the unparalleled executive tenure of Dr. William R. Harvey, HU’s president for the past 40 monumental years.

“Celebrating a Legacy and a Legend of Excellence”

150 Years Since Founding, 40th Anniversary of President Dr. William R. Harvey

Featuring Brian Culbertson

October 20, 2017

8:00pm

Hampton University Convocation Center

757-728-6800

www.HUAnniversary.com

Presented by Hampton University.