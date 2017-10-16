VALOR new episode, Monday 10/16 at pm on WGNT 27

“Espirit de Corps” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

VALERIE PETTIFORD (“THE BLACKLIST”) AND BRYAN CRAIG (“GENERAL HOSPITAL,” “AMERICAN FIGHTER”) GUEST STAR — Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr), with the secret still hanging over them, seek further information on the escaped prisoner from Somalia. With Jimmy’s (W. Tre’ Davis) rescue mission ramping up, Nora and Gallo, along with new Delta Force members, led by Sgt Adam Coogan (guest star Bryan Craig), perform a demo mission for Ian’s (Charlie Barnett) mother, Simone Porter (guest star Valerie Pettiford), who is a public figure with great power. Meanwhile, Jess (Corbin Reid) struggles to work through her feelings. Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Kyle Jarrow wrote the episode, directed by Randy Zisk (#102). Original airdate 10/16/2017.