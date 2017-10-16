Three public meetings to be held as part of Virginia Beach disparity study

The city of Virginia Beach is taking a closer look at how it does business with minorities, women and veterans.

City officials have hired a firm from out of state to look into whether those groups get a fair shot at city contracts.

They started discussing the issue earlier this year after NFL hall of famer Bruce Smith and others held a rally at the oceanfront.

They called for an end to what they say is a culture of discrimination and cronyism in the city.

This study will look at how many minority businesses are eligible to bid for city contracts, if there are any barriers they face, and if any businesses have dealt with race or gender discrimination.

It will cost $424,000.

As part of their research, three public meetings are being held.

Monday, Oct. 16 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library Auditorium 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Kempsville High School Cafeteria 5194 Chief Trail

Wednesday, Oct 18 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library Auditorium 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.



If you cannot attend any of the meetings, you can submit feedback to VBdisparitystudy@BBCresearch.com.