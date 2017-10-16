SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 10/16 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Triggers” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

YAEL GROBGLAS (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) GUEST STARS — Psi (guest star Yael Grobglas), a thief with psychic powers, attacks National City. Able to immobilize people by tapping into their worst fears, Psi proves a formidable opponent for Supergirl. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) are at an impasse, and Samantha starts her new job at L-Corp. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#302). Original airdate 10/16/2017.