Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Group fitness classes are a great way to get started on a fitness journey, and meet new people. Virginia Beach Rec Centers offer tons of classes each week such as yoga, BodyPump, Zumba, and many more.

Virginia Beach Recreation Centers

Free Group fitness Class Week

Oct 16- 21

Class schedule available at VBgov.com/Fitness

Rec center membership is not required to come try one of these free classes!

Presented by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation