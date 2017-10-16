Newport News Police search for three armed robbery suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for three armed robbery suspects.

On September 22 at 2:30 a.m. three masked men entered the CVS in the 12000 block of Jefferson Ave.

The first two suspects told a customer to go to the back of the store. One suspect jumped over the counter and ordered the store clerk to the ground while demanding prescription drugs, police said.

The third suspect held the customer at gunpoint during the robbery.

The suspects filled bags with prescription drugs and ordered the clerk and customer to go into a bathroom as they fled the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in a cream or white colored Mitsubishi Galant.

No one was injured in the incident and police said they are still investigating.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS:

Suspect #1 – Black male, medium complexion, tall, slim build, last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, dark pants with Adidas style stripes down the sides, black Nike sneakers, light colored gloves, bandana over lower face armed with black handgun.

Suspect #2 – Black male, medium complexion, last seen wearing dark blue hoodie, dark jeans, dark sneakers, doo rag on head, black covering over lower face, light colored gloves; armed with large silver semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect #3 – Black male, last seen wearing black hoodie, black jeans, black sneakers, black cover on face, light colored gloves; armed with AR-15 style rifle.

If you have information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.