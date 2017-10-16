Motorcycle ride raises money for Newport New Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Bikers and police in Newport News came together Sunday to raise money for people with a variety of disabilities.

Over 100 bikers came out to the event to show supports and give time and money to Newport News Sheriff’s Department 4th annual Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver assist families and caregivers of individuals with autism, Down Syndrome, Alzhiemers and other disabilities.

The ride started at around 11 a.m. for about an hour.

Bikers rode around the Peninsula, along the Colonial Parkway, the waterfront in Yorktown.

Following the ride, the participants gathered by the park shelter to bid on items like a handmade bird house, gifts cards to local businesses and take a chance on a 50/50 raffle.

Last year’s event raised more than $4,000. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t have a total for this event as of Sunday evening.

All the proceeds help the NNSO keep Project Lifesaver free for those Newport News residents who need it. Right now, there are 65 adults and children are covered by Project Lifesaver.