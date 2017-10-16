× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain building in, Winds cranking up, Temps falling

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More rain but a big cool down… A cold front will push through the region today bringing us another chance for rain but also opening the door for much more fall-like air. Clouds will build in early this morning with showers moving in mid-morning to midday. Expect scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies through midday and the early afternoon. Showers will move out later this afternoon and clouds will begin to clear out this evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 this morning to near 60 late this afternoon. Winds will also crank up by midday as the cold front moves in. Expect north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight with 40s inland. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 30 mph.

Sunny, cooler, and windy on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few leftover clouds near the coast. Highs will only reach the low 60s, about 10 degrees below normal. It will still be windy with N/NE winds 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. Sunshine will continue for the rest of the week with highs gradually warming back into the 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the low 60s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Ophelia is no post-tropical but still expected to bring strong winds to Ireland and the UK on Monday.

We are watching a low pressure system located about 100 miles ENE of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Associated thunderstorm activity has increased and become a little better organized. Some development of this low will be possible during the next day or so while it moves generally north over the western Atlantic. However, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation by late Tuesday, and the system is likely to merge with a front and become extratropical on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 16th

2004 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

