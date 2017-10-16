Hampton Police arrest suspect after shooting incident, search for others involved

HAMPTON, Va. – Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

At 4:30 p.m., police dispatchers got a call about a shots fired complaint that had just occurred in the area of the first block of Granger Drive.

Contact was made with several witnesses who relayed to officers that two vehicles, a green Subaru SUV and a silver sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry, were in the first block of Granger Drive when they began exchanging gunfire with one another.

Four unoccupied vehicles and one occupied dwelling sustained damage during the incident. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident still remain under police investigation.

22-year-old Justice Daequan Green was arrested in connection to this incident.

Police said he was charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public, one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Moving Vehicle, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Green remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.

Police are still looking for information on the other people involved in the incident. If you know anything that can help officials call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.