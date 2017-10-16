Live now: Groundbreaking for 2018’s St. Jude Dream Home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The groundbreaking for the 2018 Hampton Roads St. Jude Dream Home will be held October 16!

The home is in Virginia Beach’s Ashby’s Bridge neighborhood near Sandbridge.

This year’s builder is Kirbor Homes, who also built the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home in Chesapeake.

The model chosen for the home is “The Randolph,” which at 3,071-square feet features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a bonus room and a two-car garage.

Tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Ticket sales will start in February.