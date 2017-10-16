× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, road work and Newtown Rd closures start today.

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

TEMPORARY LANE RESTRICTION OCT. 16-21: NEWTOWN EXIT 15A

NORFOLK – Crews will close a portion of the left lane on the Newtown Road South Exit 15A ramp from I-264 east next week for work supporting the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, October 16. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Saturday, October 21.

ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, October 13 to Friday, October 20

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 16 at 5 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 23 at 1 a.m.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures on the Berkley Bridge from Waterside Dr. to W Berkley Ave. on Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 15 – 21

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 15-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Sunday night eastbound closures will not begin before 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday night closures as early as 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 16-19, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure overnight on I-64 west on-ramp from Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) and off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard west (exit 250A) on October 15, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.

Full ramp closure overnight on I-64 west on- and off-ramps at Fort Eustis Boulevard east (exit 250B) on October 16, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 15-19, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure overnight on I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B) on October 16-19, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses on October 15-19, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures between the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound-October 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and October 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Ramps closures The 26 th on-ramp to I-664 south closed October 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 23 rd on-ramp to I-664 south closed October 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramp to I-664 south closed October 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The I-664 south exit ramp to Terminal Ave. closed October 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

20-minute opening for maintenance October 18 between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Route 17 Hazelwood Bridge: Single-lane closures north and south October 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis to Denbigh Blvd. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound-October 15-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound-October 16-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound- October 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound- October 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

October 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

October 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

October 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. the next day (16-hour period) beginning Friday and Saturday nights

October 22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures from Eltham Road (Exit 220) to VA-199/Colonial Parkway (Exit 242) October 15-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:

Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): October 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 16-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 21 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): Single-lane closure on I-64 westbound off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard: October 15 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure and stoppages on I-64 eastbound at George Washington Highway October 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes.

Berkley Bridge, westbound:

Dual lane closure October 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside:

Southbound at Portsmouth Boulevard single-lane closure and stoppages October 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes.

Southbound at Pughsville Road single-lane closure October 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound single-lane closures between the Western Freeway and MMMBT October 15-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Northbound off-ramp to College Drive (Exit 8) closed October 15-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Northbound on-ramp to College Drive closed October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

College Drive on-ramp to I-664 north closed October 15-17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:

Westbound at College Drive October 18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes.

October 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Project:

The I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Rd. south single lane closure October 16-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk:

Dual lane closures I-564 east from I-64 east to Route 406 east October 16-20 7 p.m. to midnight.

Single-lane closure I-564 east at VA-337 east October 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and October 16-20 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Single-lane closure I-564 east from VA-337 east to I-64 west/Granby St. October 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-564 west at VA-337 west October 18-19 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit.

I-564 eastbound October 17-18 from midnight to noon. Dual right lane closures.

I-564 westbound October 16-20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Single lane closures.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure of Frederick Blvd at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 until November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

I-64 east exit ramp closure to Military Hwy (Exit 281B) October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Alternating single-lane closures October 15-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project:

I-64 West exit ramp (Exit 282) onto Northampton Boulevard will have one lane closed Sunday, October 15 from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

I-64 West on-ramp from Northampton Boulevard narrows and is shortened. Motorists use caution when entering interstate.

Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 p.m. October 16 and ending no later than noon October 20 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting at 7 a.m. October 16 ending no later than 8 p.m. October 20 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).



I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: October 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Westbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue to I-64 west will be detoured up Jefferson Avenue:

Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue (VA-143) through Yorktown Road (Rt. 238)

Take the exit on the right and follow signs for I-64 west

Eastbound traffic on Jefferson Ave to I-64 west will be detoured through the Fort Eustis Boulevard Interchange:

Continue straight on Jefferson Avenue

Turn right onto Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 west)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east

Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Westbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105E) will be detoured to Yorktown Road (Route 238).

Take Exit 247

Turn left onto Yorktown Road (Route 238)

Take the immediate left onto I-64 east

Take Exit 250A onto Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Westbound traffic on I-64 to Route 143 (Exit 243B) will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

NORFOLK – A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, October 8, and last approximately through Tuesday, November 21, for the Military CFI Project.

Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Road intersection is scheduled to start Monday, October 9, and last until November 17.

Frederick Blvd. South detour:

Airline Blvd north to High St.

High St. east onto the MLK Expressway

Turn right onto MLK Expressway to I-264 west

I-264 west to Frederick Blvd (Exit 5)

Frederick Blvd. North detour:

I-264 west to Portsmouth Blvd. (Exit 4)

Turn right onto Portsmouth Blvd.

Turn right onto Turnpike Blvd., then first left onto Kings Hwy.

Turn right on to Airline Blvd. north.

Access to all area businesses will remain open, including the main entrance to the Kroger shopping center.

