× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures Dropping, Rain Leaving

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’ve seen a stretch of rainy, cloudy, and warm weather but we will finally start to see improvements as head into overnight and Tuesday. Overnight we will be dropping into the 50s and 60s across the area with rain gradually heading out. Wind will continue to pick up from the north 10-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

When we wake up in the morning we will be in the 40s and 50s with a clear sky. Throughout the day we will only warm into the high 50s and low 60s with rain chances only sitting at 10%. We will see lots of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in by the afternoon. Wind will also start to calm from the north at 5-10 mph.



Tuesday night almost everyone will drop into the 30s and 40s with a clear sky. Gradually we will begin to warm once again with a high of 67 on Wednesday and getting back into the 70s by Thursday. Rain chances stay low for the rest of the week and into the weekend.



Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the low 60s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy, Cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Ophelia is now post-tropical but still expected to bring strong winds to Ireland and the UK on Monday.

We are watching a low pressure system located about 100 miles ENE of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Associated thunderstorm activity has increased and become a little better organized. Some development of this low will be possible during the next day or so while it moves generally north over the western Atlantic. However, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation by late Tuesday, and the system is likely to merge with a front and become extratropical on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)