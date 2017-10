Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - The 2nd annual Hampton Comicon will be held on Saturday, October 21st at Hampton Roads Convention Center. WGNT 27 will be there giving away CW goodies so be sure to look for us.



Saturday, October 21st

10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Hampton Roads Convention Center

1610 Colisseum Drive

www.hamptoncomicon.com​