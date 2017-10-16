Child, two adults rescued from rip current at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 7-year-old girl and two adults struggling to escape a rip current at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront were rescued by Virginia Beach Fire Department firefighters on Sunday.

The 7-year-old girl was playing near the water’s edge near 18th Street when she was pulled out by a rip current. The adults, one man and one woman, went in after the girl and also quickly found themselves unable to get back to shore.

Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Ladder 11 arrived on scene to find the 7-year-old out of the water, the male victim making progress but still approximately 25 yards out, and the female victim still in trouble.

Captain Mosely from Ladder 11 entered the water with a rescue buoy, a personal flotation device attached the buoy, and his fins. He swam to the male victim, gave him the PFD, and continued to the female victim. He then used the rescue buoy to swim her to shore.

Captain Hennet and Master Firefighter Heard entered the water with two rescue buoys and a personal flotation device. They met up with Captain Mosely and the female victim and gave her the PFD. All three rescuers then helped swim her back to shore.

An EMS swimmer also entered the water and met with the male swimmer, who was already walking out.

None of the three patients were transported, but all were evaluated by EMS.

Captain Hennet and MFF Heard both attended a Surf Rescue class that was held recently.

This is the second rescue made in the same area in the last two weeks.

Firefighters attribute the successful rescues to their constant training in the water and to the new techniques they are learning everyday related to surf and water emergency response.