ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing.

Officials say that Jennifer Hare was last seen on Oct. 13.

She is described as a 5’5″ blonde woman that weighs 100 pounds and has hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Jennifer Hare please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252)335-4321.

