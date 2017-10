VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –┬áVirginia Beach Parks and Recreation is hosting a free screening of the 1984 original version of Ghostbusters.

The event is happening on October 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mount Trashmore’s grassy slope.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on during the movie.

Food will be available to purchase.

In case of inclement weather, the movie will be rescheduled to October 29.