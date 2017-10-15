UVA holds off North Carolina 20-14, off to their best start since 2007

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Chris Peace's sack on fourth down with 1:07 remaining helped Virginia seal a hard-fought win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers were down 14-10 in the third quarter until an 81-yard Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown catch put them up for good.

With the 20-14 win, the 'Hoos improved to 5-1, their best start since 2007. This also snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Heels.

Kurt Benkert paced the Cavaliers passing attack with 249 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Ellis rushed for a career-high 136 yards.

Virginia will attempt to snap more negative streaks when they play Boston College next Saturday. UVA is 0-5 all-time vs. the Eagles.