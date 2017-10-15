Sailors volunteer time during Fleet Week Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors volunteered their time at local Hampton Roads elementary schools this past week.

Sailors volunteered at 23 different schools throughout the Hampton Roads area, as part of Fleet Week Hampton Roads.

They participated in various activities including raising the morning colors, reciting the pledge of allegiance, reading to students and other school activities.

Fleet Week Hampton Roads, held in conjunction with the Navy’s birthday, celebrates and recognizes the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present.