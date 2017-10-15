× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and falling temperatures

Increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Scattered showers and possible storms to start the work week. Temperatures will actually be milder early in the day and continue to cool into the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s. Bring on the sweater weather!

Tuesday is looking like your perfect fall day. It will be a chilly start, with many inland areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Highs in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to warm up again by midweek. We’ll see highs in the 70s, with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers and falling temperatures. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Winds: N 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Many communities will fall into the 40s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Ophelia is now post-tropical, and is moving toward the north near 44 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected on Monday, with that heading continuing through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the post-tropical cyclone will move near western Ireland on Monday and then near northern Scotland Monday night.

11:00 PM AST Sun Oct 15

Location: 49.2°N 13.3°W

Moving: N at 44 mph

Min pressure: 969 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

A large area of showers and thunderstorms located over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Puerto Rico and Bermuda is associated with a broad area of low pressure, which is centered about 150 miles east-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Any development of this low while it moves generally northward over the western Atlantic during the next day or so is expected to be slow to occur due to strong upper-level winds, and the system is likely to merge with a front and become extratropical in a couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…40 percent.

