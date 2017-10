Newport News, Va. – The Center City Oyster Roast will be held this Friday in Newport News at Oyster Point Fountain Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event features oysters, Chesapeake Bay seafood favorites, live music and more. There will also be a variety of beverage and food vendors as well for people to enjoy.

Admission and parking are free to all.

For more information about the event, please call 757-926-1400