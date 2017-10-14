VSU on lockdown after campus shooting

ETTRICK, Va. – Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on the campus Saturday night, according to WTVR in Richmond.

At least one person is shot, and VSU Police posted on Twitter at 9 p.m. that the university was on lockdown due to a shooting on the campus. Also tweeting “Avoid the area,” and “Updates to follow.”

Sources told WTVR reporter Jon Burkett that a person had been shot in the pelvis and transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were available, but updates are to follow.

