Virginia Beach brewery goes to the dogs for “Pints for Pups”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Commonwealth Brewing Company is raising money for homeless dogs and cats at their event “Pints for Pups.”

Bring your furry friends to the brewery on November 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of craft beer, food, live music, giveaways and more.

For each ticket sold, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $28 at the door. Tickets include two beer tickets.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Friendly dogs are welcome to join in on the fun!