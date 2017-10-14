The Locker Room Show | October 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch air highlights of 10 games around our area and lead the show with the teams leading the five districts around Hampton Roads. The show includes highlights from: Deep Creek vs. Oscar Smith (both teams 5-0 in Southeastern district), Norcom vs. Lake Taylor (Norcom 7-0 on year and 4-0 in Eastern district), Kellam vs. Landstown (Landstown leads Beach district at 7-0), New Kent vs. Lafayette (Lafayette 5-0 in Bay Rivers district) and Smithfield vs. Poquoson (Poquoson 5-0 in Bay Rivers district).

Plus, Indian River vs. King's Fork, Western Branch vs. Nansemond River, First Colonial vs. Cox and Kempsville vs. Green Run.

And, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Salem vs. Tallwood.