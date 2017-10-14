Syracuse stuns 2nd ranked Clemson, ends defending champs’ 11-game win streak

SYRACUSE, NY (cuse.com) – Syracuse (4-3, 2-1 ACC) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history, defeating #2 and previously unbeaten Clemson (6-1, 4-1 ACC), 27-24, Friday in the Carrier Dome.

Junior quarterback Eric Dungey engineered the victory, completing 20-of-32 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 21 times for 61 yards to finish with 339 yards of total offense.

A season-best Dome crowd of 42,475 emptied onto the field when the contest ended and remained on the carpet to celebrate.

It was the ninth time in Syracuse program history that the Orange faced the defending national champions and the third time the team came out on top. The decision ended Clemson’s 11-game winning streak.

The triumph was Syracuse’s first against an Associated Press top-10 team since the Orange defeated #8 Virginia Tech, 50-42, on Nov. 9, 2002. Syracuse also beat the defending champions in 1987 (Penn State) and 1998 (Michigan).

Syracuse was 0-12 all-time against second-ranked squads prior to upsetting Clemson.