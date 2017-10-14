× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns along with the 80s

Clouds will start to thin out overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s with areas of fog. Watch out for areas of low visibility.

Clearing continues Sunday. We’ll finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the 80s. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring us a big drop in temperatures!

Scattered showers and possible storms to start the work week. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 60s. Bring on the sweater sweater weather!

Tuesday is looking like your perfect fall day. It will be a chilly start, with many inland areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. Highs in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to warm up again by midweek. We’ll see highs in the 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Ophelia is moving toward the northeast near 28 mph. A continued northeast motion with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will continue to pass east of the Azores tonight, and approach Ireland on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Ophelia is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

11:00 PM AST Sat Oct 14

Location: 37.3°N 21.5°W

Moving: NE at 28 mph

Min pressure: 960 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

