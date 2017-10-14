Police investigating double shooting at Norfolk restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting inside a restaurant and lounge that left two injured.

On Saturday around 2 a.m., police responded to PM Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3930 E. Princess Anne Road.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

While police were at the scene, another 19-year-old man was dropped off at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are life threatening.

Police say both men were inside the restaurant when they were shot.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.