HAMPTON, Va. - Daniel Wright's one-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left helped lift Phoebus (7-0) to a comeback victory over Hampton 14-12.

Hampton's (6-1) Cam Stevenson scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:51 remaining, putting the Crabbers up 12-6.

Stevenson finished with more than 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Hampton.

Dequandre Edwards put Phoebus on the board with a 22-yard pick six.

Phoebus snaps a two-game losing skid to Hampton.