Newport News school security officer on administrative leave

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A security officer with Woodside High School in Newport News has been put on administrative leave after allegations of assault arose.

The allegation stemmed from a fight between two students on Friday.

School officials and security guards broke up an altercation between two students during an early dismissal at the school.

After the incident, a student not involved in the altercation claimed that they were mishandled by a security officer during the fight, said Michelle Price with the Newport News Public Schools.

“Newport News Public Schools strives to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. The security officer involved in the Woodside High School incident has been removed from his duties and placed on administrative leave. A thorough investigation is underway,” said Price.

No one was hurt during the altercation.