Dog dies during apartment fire in Hampton Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Saturday afternoon on 58 Lakeshore Dr.

Officials say that dispatch received calls at 5:02 p.m. of a fire at an apartment complex at the address.

A dog did die during the fire, but no other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Battalion one and two responded to the fire.

Major fire damage was caused to a kitchen area at the apartment complex.

Two people have been displaced because of the fire.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

